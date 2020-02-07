A Director at Griffon (NYSE: GFF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Griffon (GFF – Research Report), Kevin F. Sullivan, bought shares of GFF for $99.1K.

This recent transaction increases Kevin F. Sullivan’s holding in the company by 15.63% to a total of $715.8K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Griffon’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $548 million and quarterly net profit of $10.61 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $511 million and had a net profit of $8.75 million. The company has a one-year high of $25.50 and a one-year low of $14.11. GFF’s market cap is $907.7M and the company has a P/E ratio of 21.54.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.