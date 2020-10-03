A Director at Great Elm Capital is Exercising Options

On October 1 it was reported that a Director at Great Elm Capital (GECC – Research Report), John Edward Stuart, exercised options to buy 5,773 GECC shares at $2.95 a share, for a total transaction value of $17.03K. The options were close to expired and John Edward Stuart retained stocks.

This recent transaction increases John Edward Stuart’s holding in the company by 32.17% to a total of $71.87K. In addition to John Edward Stuart, 7 other GECC executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Great Elm Capital’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.15 million and quarterly net profit of $3.51 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $-3,724,000 and had a GAAP net loss of $4.38 million. Currently, Great Elm Capital has an average volume of 282.00K.

John Edward Stuart's trades have generated a -9.5% average return based on past transactions.

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the investment and acquisition of businesses, securities and assets that has significant long-term value creation. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management, Real Estate, and General Corporate. The company was founded on December 16, 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.