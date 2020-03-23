A Director at Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE: GSBD) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD – Research Report), Ross Jay Kari, bought shares of GSBD for $59K.

Following this transaction Ross Jay Kari’s holding in the company was increased by 100% to a total of $104.9K. In addition to Ross Jay Kari, 7 other GSBD executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Goldman Sachs BDC’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $37.54 million and quarterly net profit of $8.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $35.93 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.26 million. The company has a one-year high of $22.50 and a one-year low of $8.00. GSBD’s market cap is $423.8M and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.60.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of lending services. It provides financing for middle-market companies in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured debt, mezzanine debt and equity.