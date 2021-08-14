A Director at Globe Life (NYSE: GL) is Selling Shares

On August 12, a Director at Globe Life (GL – Research Report), Robert W. Ingram, sold shares of GL for $131.4K.

Following Robert W. Ingram’s last GL Sell transaction on July 29, 2019, the stock climbed by 6.1%. In addition to Robert W. Ingram, 2 other GL executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Globe Life’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.27 billion and quarterly net profit of $200 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.18 billion and had a net profit of $173 million. The company has a one-year high of $108.22 and a one-year low of $75.39. GL’s market cap is $9.81 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.20.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $109.40, reflecting a -11.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Globe Life has been negative according to 111 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Robert W. Ingram's trades have generated a -9.7% average return based on past transactions.

Globe Life, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances. The Supplement Health Insurance segment provides generally guaranteed-renewable and include medicare supplement, critical illness, accident, and limited-benefit supplemental hospital, and surgical coverage. The Annuities segment refers to fixed-benefit contracts. The Investments segment covers the investment portfolio. The company was founded on November 19, 1979 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.