A Director at Global Partners (NYSE: GLP) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Global Partners (GLP – Research Report), Robert Mccool, sold shares of GLP for $70.71K.

Following Robert Mccool’s last GLP Sell transaction on August 10, 2020, the stock climbed by 11.7%. This is Mccool’s first Sell trade following 7 Buy transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $26.91 and a one-year low of $9.00. GLP’s market cap is $805 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.40. Currently, Global Partners has an average volume of 111.54K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.50, reflecting a 10.5% upside.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors. The GDSO segment includes sales of branded and unbranded gasoline to gasoline station operators and sub jobbers. The Commercial segment refers to the sales and deliveries to end user customers in the public sector and to large commercial and industrial end users of unbranded gasoline, home heating oil, diesel, kerosene, residual oil, bunker fuel, and natural gas. The company was founded in March 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.