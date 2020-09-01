A Director at Global Indemnity (NASDAQ: GBLI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Global Indemnity (GBLI – Research Report), Saul Fox, bought shares of GBLI for $14.19M.

This recent transaction increases Saul Fox’s holding in the company by 57.15% to a total of $39.61 million. Following Saul Fox’s last GBLI Buy transaction on October 27, 2010, the stock climbed by 7.9%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Global Indemnity’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $179 million and quarterly net profit of $37.55 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $146 million and had a net profit of $14.66 million. GBLI’s market cap is $333 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.90. Currently, Global Indemnity has an average volume of 222.11K.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Global Indemnity Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property and casualty insurance products. The Personal Lines segment, via American Reliable, offers specialty personal lines and agricultural coverage. The Reinsurance Operations segment provides reinsurance solutions through brokers and on a direct basis. The company was founded on February 9, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.