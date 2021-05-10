A Director at Glatfelter is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Glatfelter (GLT – Research Report), Lee Stewart, exercised options to buy 8,415 GLT shares at $15.29 a share, for a total transaction value of $128.7K. The options were close to expired and Lee Stewart retained stocks.

This recent transaction increases Lee Stewart’s holding in the company by 12.06% to a total of $1.2 million. In addition to Lee Stewart, 5 other GLT executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Glatfelter’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $235 million and quarterly net profit of $9.78 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $231 million and had a GAAP net loss of $44.88 million. The company has a one-year high of $19.48 and a one-year low of $12.60. Currently, Glatfelter has an average volume of 406.79K.

P.H. Glatfelter Co. is engaged in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the following two business segments: Composite Fibers and Advanced Airlaid Materials. The Composite Fibers segment focuses on producing food and beverage paper, wallcovering, metalized products, composite laminates papers and technical specialties paper products. The Advanced Airlaid Materials segment engages in supplying of highly absorbent cellulose based airlaid non-woven materials used to manufacture a consumer and industrial products, including feminine hygiene, adult incontinence, home care such as specialty wipes, table top and towels and food pads and other. The company was founded by Philip H. Glatfelter in 1864 and is headquartered in York, PA.