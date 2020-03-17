A Director at Getty Realty (NYSE: GTY) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Getty Realty (GTY – Research Report), Philip Coviello, bought shares of GTY for $205.7K.

Following this transaction Philip Coviello’s holding in the company was increased by 25.83% to a total of $999K. Following Philip Coviello’s last GTY Buy transaction on March 22, 2012, the stock climbed by 10.5%.

Based on Getty Realty’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $35.76 million and quarterly net profit of $13.45 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $33.61 million and had a net profit of $12.99 million. The company has a one-year high of $33.75 and a one-year low of $19.70. GTY’s market cap is $848.7M and the company has a P/E ratio of 19.15.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $5.65M worth of GTY shares and purchased $205.7K worth of GTY shares. The insider sentiment on Getty Realty has been negative according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties.