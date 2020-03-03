A Director at Genesis Energy (NYSE: GEL) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Genesis Energy (GEL – Research Report), James E. Davison, bought shares of GEL for $488.3K.

In addition to James E. Davison, 9 other GEL executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction James E. Davison’s holding in the company was increased by 1.45% to a total of $37.03 million.

The company has a one-year high of $24.04 and a one-year low of $8.69. GEL’s market cap is $1.22B and the company has a P/E ratio of 59.97.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $18.64K worth of GEL shares and purchased $1.23M worth of GEL shares. The insider sentiment on Genesis Energy has been positive according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Genesis Energy LP operates as a master limited partnership, which focuses on midstream segment of the oil and gas industry. It provides suite of midstream services and produces natural soda ash.