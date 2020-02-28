A Director at General Motors (NYSE: GM) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at General Motors (GM – Research Report), Theodore Solso, bought shares of GM for $49.98K.

This recent transaction increases Theodore Solso’s holding in the company by 31.22% to a total of $201.5K. This is Solso’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on BLL back in August 2016

The company has a one-year high of $41.90 and a one-year low of $29.33. GM’s market cap is $43.88B and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.72. Currently, General Motors has an average volume of 11.10M.

Eight different firms, including Barclays and Credit Suisse, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

General Motors Co. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc. The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.