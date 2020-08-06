A Director at Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Generac Holdings (GNRC – Research Report), Robert D. Dixon, sold shares of GNRC for $402.7K.

This is Dixon’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on APD back in November 2011

Based on Generac Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $547 million and quarterly net profit of $66.15 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $542 million and had a net profit of $61.96 million. The company has a one-year high of $170.46 and a one-year low of $70.74. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 414.50.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $166.78, reflecting a 5.5% upside.

The insider sentiment on Generac Holdings has been neutral according to 62 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Generac Holdings, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States. The International segment comprises of ottomotors, tower light, pramac, motortech, and selmec businesses. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Waukesha, WI.