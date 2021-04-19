A Director at GEE Group (NYSE MKT: JOB) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at GEE Group (JOB – Research Report), Peter Tanous, bought shares of JOB for $20K.

This recent transaction increases Peter Tanous’ holding in the company by 15.58% to a total of $141.2K. In addition to Peter Tanous, one other JOB executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

JOB’s market cap is $10.09 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -0.50. The company has a one-year high of $2.49 and a one-year low of $0.17.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

GEE Group, Inc. engages in the provision of staffing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. Its services includes direct hire placement; temporary professional staffing in the fields of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting; and temporary light industrial staffing. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.