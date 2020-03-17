A Director at Gaia (NASDAQ: GAIA) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Gaia (GAIA – Research Report), Paul Howard Sutherland, bought shares of GAIA for $22.6K.

This recent transaction increases Paul Howard Sutherland’s holding in the company by 4.47% to a total of $487.4K. In addition to Paul Howard Sutherland, one other GAIA executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Gaia’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $14.69 million and GAAP net loss of $2.81 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.38 million and had a GAAP net loss of $11.08 million. Currently, Gaia has an average volume of 78.31K. The company has a one-year high of $11.00 and a one-year low of $4.77.

Starting in March 2019, GAIA received 18 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Gaia has been positive according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Paul Howard Sutherland's trades have generated a -27.7% average return based on past transactions.

Gaia, Inc. operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing, and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.