A Director at Fulton Financial (NASDAQ: FULT) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Fulton Financial (FULT – Research Report), Ernest Waters, bought shares of FULT for $26.42K.

Following this transaction Ernest Waters’ holding in the company was increased by 7.03% to a total of $369.6K.

The company has a one-year high of $18.00 and a one-year low of $10.91. FULT’s market cap is $1.99B and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.34.

The insider sentiment on Fulton Financial has been negative according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.