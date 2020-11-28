A Director at Fuel Tech (NASDAQ: FTEK) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Fuel Tech (FTEK – Research Report), Douglas Bailey, sold shares of FTEK for $772.9K.

This is Bailey’s first Sell trade following 13 Buy transactions. Following Douglas Bailey’s last FTEK Sell transaction on January 04, 2016, the stock climbed by 3.3%.

Based on Fuel Tech’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $8.16 million and quarterly net profit of $2.38 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.45 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.28 million. The company has a one-year high of $7.04 and a one-year low of $0.30. FTEK’s market cap is $133 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -19.30.

Fuel Tech, Inc. engages in the development, commercialization, and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, combustion efficiency, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control and Fuel Chem. The Air Pollution Control segment includes technologies to reduce nitrogen oxides emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources. The Fuel Chem segment uses chemical processes in combination with computational fluid dynamics, and chemical kinetics modeling boiler modeling, for the control of slagging, fouling, corrosion, opacity, and other sulfur trioxide-related issues in furnaces, and boilers. The company was founded by Burr T. Walter in 1987 and is headquartered in Warrenville, IL.