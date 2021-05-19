A Director at Freeport-McMoRan is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Freeport-McMoRan (FCX – Research Report), Gerald J. Ford, exercised options to sell 20,800 FCX shares at $28.12 a share, for a total transaction value of $899K. The options were close to expired and Gerald J. Ford disposed stocks.

Following Gerald J. Ford’s last FCX Sell transaction on April 27, 2021, the stock climbed by 4.9%. In addition to Gerald J. Ford, one other FCX executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Freeport-McMoRan’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.85 billion and quarterly net profit of $718 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.8 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $491 million. The company has a one-year high of $46.10 and a one-year low of $8.60. FCX’s market cap is $63.94 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 36.20.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $41.30, reflecting a -0.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Freeport-McMoRan has been negative according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Founded in 1987 and based in Arizona, Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. is a leading mining company, and focuses on exploring copper, gold, and molybdenum. Its portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, one of the world’s largest copper and gold deposits; and significant mining operations in North America and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru.