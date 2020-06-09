A Director at Franklin Electric Co is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Franklin Electric Co (FELE – Research Report), David A. Roberts, exercised options to buy 5,567 FELE shares at $56.29 a share, for a total transaction value of $313.4K.

This recent transaction increases David A. Roberts’ holding in the company by 21.13% to a total of $1.8 million. This is Roberts’ first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on CSL back in June 2019

The company has a one-year high of $61.49 and a one-year low of $41.25. FELE’s market cap is $2.6 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 27.80. Currently, Franklin Electric Co has an average volume of 113.86K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $345K worth of FELE shares and purchased $313.4K worth of FELE shares. The insider sentiment on Franklin Electric Co has been negative according to 58 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment. The Fueling Systems segment produces and markets fuel pumping, fuel containment, and monitoring and control systems. It also offers pumps, pipe, sumps, fittings, vapor recovery components, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment. The Distribution Segment sells to and provides pre sale support and specifications to the installing contractors. The company was founded by Edward J. Schaefer and T. Wayne Kehoe in 1944 and is headquartered in Fort Wayne, IN.