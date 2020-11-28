A Director at Forward Air (NASDAQ: FWRD) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Forward Air (FWRD – Research Report), Robert C. Campbell, sold shares of FWRD for $227.2K.

Following Robert C. Campbell’s last FWRD Sell transaction on June 14, 2017, the stock climbed by 22.8%.

Based on Forward Air’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $332 million and quarterly net profit of $16.65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $314 million and had a net profit of $22.2 million. The company has a one-year high of $78.41 and a one-year low of $39.59. Currently, Forward Air has an average volume of 73.66K.

The insider sentiment on Forward Air has been negative according to 48 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services. The Intermodal segment provides first and last-mile high value intermodal container drayage services to and from seaports and railheads. The Pool Distribution segment provides in handling and distribution of time sensitive product. The company was founded by Scott M. Niswonger on October 23, 1981 and is headquartered in Greeneville, TN.