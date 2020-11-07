A Director at FMC (NYSE: FMC) is Selling Shares

On November 6, a Director at FMC (FMC – Research Report), Vincent Volpe, sold shares of FMC for $1.55M.

Following Vincent Volpe’s last FMC Sell transaction on September 03, 2015, the stock climbed by 74.7%.

Based on FMC’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.16 billion and quarterly net profit of $184 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.01 billion and had a net profit of $90.4 million. The company has a one-year high of $113.73 and a one-year low of $56.77. Currently, FMC has an average volume of 395.16K.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $125.71, reflecting a -13.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on FMC has been negative according to 86 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

FMC Corp. engages in the provision of solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, industrial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segment: FMC Agricultural Solutions. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, markets and sells all three major classes of crop protection chemicals: insecticides, herbicides and fungicides, which are used to enhance crop yield and quality. The company was founded by John Bean in 1883 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.