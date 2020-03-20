A Director at Flowers Foods (NYSE: FLO) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Flowers Foods (FLO – Research Report), David V. Singer, sold shares of FLO for $1.89M.

Following David V. Singer’s last FLO Sell transaction on January 06, 2012, the stock climbed by 13.3%. This is Singer’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on HBI back in May 2018

Based on Flowers Foods’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $918 million and quarterly net profit of $2.22 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $881 million and had a net profit of $20.84 million. The company has a one-year high of $25.08 and a one-year low of $19.66. FLO’s market cap is $4.85B and the company has a P/E ratio of 27.57.

Flowers Foods, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake, and Merita.