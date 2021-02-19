A Director at Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) is Buying Shares

On February 17, a Director at Fiserv (FISV – Research Report), Denis Oleary, bought shares of FISV for $1.01M.

Following Denis Oleary’s last FISV Buy transaction on March 01, 2019, the stock climbed by 26.7%. Following this transaction Denis Oleary’s holding in the company was increased by 13.92% to a total of $8.42 million.

The company has a one-year high of $123.78 and a one-year low of $73.50. Currently, Fiserv has an average volume of 943.35K. FISV’s market cap is $75.59 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 79.20.

16 different firms, including Barclays and Berenberg Bank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 20 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $134.00, reflecting a -15.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Fiserv has been neutral according to 84 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Fiserv, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the Payments, Financial, and Corporate and Other segments. The Payments segment primarily provides electronic bill payment and presentment services, internet and mobile banking software and services, account-to-account transfers, person-to-person payment services, debit and credit card processing and services, payments infrastructure services, and other electronic payments software and services. The Financial segment provides financial institutions with account processing services, item processing and source capture services, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support numerous types of financial transactions. The Corporate and Other segment consists of intercompany eliminations, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, unallocated corporate expenses and other activities that are not considered when management evaluates segment performance, such as gains on sales of businesses and associated transition services. The company was founded by Leslie M. Muma and George D. Dalton on July 31, 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, WI.