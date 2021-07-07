A Director at First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ: FSFG) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at First Savings Financial Group (FSFG – Research Report), Chris Fordyce, bought shares of FSFG for $6,635.

Following Chris Fordyce’s last FSFG Buy transaction on February 19, 2021, the stock climbed by 12.5%. In addition to Chris Fordyce, one other FSFG executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on First Savings Financial Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $53.68 million and quarterly net profit of $10.49 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $21.92 million and had a GAAP net loss of $627K. The company has a one-year high of $76.43 and a one-year low of $36.78. FSFG’s market cap is $175 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 3.40.

Starting in August 2020, FSFG received 6 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on First Savings Financial Group has been positive according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. It operates through the following segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. The Core Banking segment engages in residential, commercial and consumer loans. The SBA Lending segment focuses on net gains on sales of loans and net interest income as its primary sources of revenue. The Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans and sells it in the secondary market. The company was founded in May 2008 and is headquartered in Clarksville, IN.