A Director at First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ: FFBC) is Selling Shares

On February 12, a Director at First Financial Bancorp (FFBC – Research Report), Claude Davis, sold shares of FFBC for $345.4K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on First Financial Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $180 million and quarterly net profit of $48.31 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $156 million and had a net profit of $48.68 million. The company has a one-year high of $25.09 and a one-year low of $10.83. Currently, First Financial Bancorp has an average volume of 315.75K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.00, reflecting a 3.0% upside.

The insider sentiment on First Financial Bancorp has been negative according to 56 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Claude Davis’ trades have generated a 9.3% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Finance. Its products and services include borrow; digital tools; digital services; self-service; digital wallet; treasury management; employee services; financial planning; investment management; and trust administration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.