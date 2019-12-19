A Director at First Community is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at First Community (FCCO – Research Report), James Kitchens, exercised options to buy 8,600 FCCO shares at $5.90 a share, for a total transaction value of $50.74K. The options were close to expired and James Kitchens retained stocks.

This recent transaction increases James Kitchens’ holding in the company by 32.07% to a total of $903.8K. In addition to James Kitchens, one other FCCO executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on First Community’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $13.98 million and quarterly net profit of $2.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.83 million and had a net profit of $2.83 million. The company has a one-year high of $22.79 and a one-year low of $17.08. FCCO’s market cap is $161.8M and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.22.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $4,080 worth of FCCO shares and purchased $50.74K worth of FCCO shares.

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which provides commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.