A Director at First Busey (NASDAQ: BUSE) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at First Busey (BUSE – Research Report), Gregory Lykins, bought shares of BUSE for $55K.

In addition to Gregory Lykins, 4 other BUSE executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This recent transaction increases Gregory Lykins’ holding in the company by 1% to a total of $5.51 million.

Based on First Busey’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $120 million and quarterly net profit of $28.57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $97.15 million and had a net profit of $25.29 million. The company has a one-year high of $28.00 and a one-year low of $21.51. BUSE’s market cap is $1.19B and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.67.

The insider sentiment on First Busey has been positive according to 123 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its branch networks.