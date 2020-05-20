A Director at First Busey is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at First Busey (BUSE – Research Report), George Shapland, exercised options to buy 2,500 BUSE shares at $13.47 a share, for a total transaction value of $33.68K. The options were close to expired and George Shapland retained stocks.

In addition to George Shapland, 5 other BUSE executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on First Busey’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $96.95 million and quarterly net profit of $15.36 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $94.33 million and had a net profit of $25.47 million. The company has a one-year high of $28.00 and a one-year low of $11.00. BUSE’s market cap is $840 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.80.

The insider sentiment on First Busey has been positive according to 139 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its branch networks. The Remittance Processing segment provides online bill payments, lockbox, and walk-in payments. The Wealth Management operating segment includes asset management, investment, and fiduciary services to individuals, businesses and foundations, tax preparation, philanthropic advisory services, and farm and brokerage services. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Champaign, IL.