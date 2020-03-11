A Director at Financial Institutions (NASDAQ: FISI) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Financial Institutions (FISI – Research Report), Robert M. Glaser, bought shares of FISI for $41.36K.

Following this transaction Robert M. Glaser’s holding in the company was increased by 10.91% to a total of $440.1K.

Based on Financial Institutions’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $50.73 million and quarterly net profit of $13.11 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $50 million and had a net profit of $7.49 million. The company has a one-year high of $33.28 and a one-year low of $19.98. Currently, Financial Institutions has an average volume of 30.86K.

Financial Institutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Non-Banking. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations.