A Director at Federal Signal (NYSE: FSS) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Federal Signal (FSS – Research Report), John Workman, bought shares of FSS for $147.4K.

Following John Workman’s last FSS Buy transaction on March 02, 2016, the stock climbed by 19.3%. Following this transaction John Workman’s holding in the company was increased by 12.4% to a total of $1.38 million.

Based on Federal Signal’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $314 million and quarterly net profit of $29.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $279 million and had a net profit of $32.5 million. The company has a one-year high of $35.75 and a one-year low of $23.82. Currently, Federal Signal has an average volume of 350.44K.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group, and Safety and Security Systems Group segments.