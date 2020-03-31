A Director at Fate Therapeutics is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Fate Therapeutics (FATE – Research Report), William Rastetter, exercised options to buy 28,461 FATE shares at $1.37 a share, for a total transaction value of $38.99K.

Following this transaction William Rastetter’s holding in the company was increased by 100% to a total of $659.2K. Following William Rastetter’s last FATE Buy transaction on November 28, 2016, the stock climbed by 20.1%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Fate Therapeutics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.8 million and GAAP net loss of -$28,302,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.66 million and had a GAAP net loss of $16.03 million. The company has a one-year high of $32.39 and a one-year low of $12.60.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $38.20, reflecting a -40.5% downside. Nine different firms, including BTIG and Leerink Partners, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Fate Therapeutics has been negative according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

William Rastetter’s trades have generated a -106.5% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system. Its products include ProHema, ProTmune, Adaptive NK, iPSC-derived NK, Programmed CD34 and T cell therapy. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko and John D. Mendlein on April 27, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.