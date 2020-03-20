A Director at Fair Isaac (NYSE: FICO) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Fair Isaac (FICO – Research Report), Joanna Rees, bought shares of FICO for $193.9K.

Following Joanna Rees’ last FICO Buy transaction on November 09, 2017, the stock climbed by 91.0%. This recent transaction increases Joanna Rees’ holding in the company by 13.78% to a total of $2.17 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Fair Isaac’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $299 million and quarterly net profit of $54.92 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $262 million and had a net profit of $40.01 million. The company has a one-year high of $436.69 and a one-year low of $177.65. FICO’s market cap is $7.13B and the company has a P/E ratio of 35.28.

Three different firms, including Robert W. Baird and Wells Fargo, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Fair Isaac has been negative according to 59 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software.