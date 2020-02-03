A Director at F.N.B. (NYSE: FNB) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at F.N.B. (FNB – Research Report), William B. Campbell, bought shares of FNB for $23.84K.

Following this transaction William B. Campbell’s holding in the company was increased by 2.3% to a total of $1.06 million. In addition to William B. Campbell, one other FNB executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on F.N.B.’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $380 million and quarterly net profit of $95.19 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $374 million and had a net profit of $100 million. FNB’s market cap is $3.79B and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.19. The company has a one-year high of $12.93 and a one-year low of $10.23.

Starting in September 2019, FNB received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on F.N.B. has been positive according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

