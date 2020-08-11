A Director at Expedia (NASDAQ: EXPE) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Expedia (EXPE – Research Report), George A. Battle, bought shares of EXPE for $1M.

This recent transaction increases George A. Battle’s holding in the company by 26.53% to a total of $4.98 million.

The company has a one-year high of $139.88 and a one-year low of $40.76.

Based on 26 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $94.13, reflecting a -11.7% downside. 11 different firms, including Ascendiant and Barclays, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Expedia has been negative according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Expedia Group, Inc. is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travellers. It operates through the following business segments: Core Online Travel Agency(OTA), Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. The Core OTA segment offers full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com. The Trivago segment involves in sending referrals to online travel companies and travel service providers from its hotel metasearch websites. The Vrbo segment operates an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations industry. The Egencia segment manages travel services to corporate customers worldwide. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.