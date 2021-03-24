A Director at Evolving Systems (NASDAQ: EVOL) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Evolving Systems (EVOL – Research Report), David Oros, sold shares of EVOL for $114.7K.

In addition to David Oros, 2 other EVOL executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Evolving Systems’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $6.96 million and quarterly net profit of $587K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.68 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.38 million. Currently, Evolving Systems has an average volume of 640.76K. The company has a one-year high of $5.63 and a one-year low of $0.56.

Evolving Systems, Inc. provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline and cable markets. Its portfolio includes customer acquisition and activation, and customer value management. The company also provides eSIM and SIM solutions. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.