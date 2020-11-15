A Director at EVI Industries (NYSE MKT: EVI) is Selling Shares

On November 13, a Director at EVI Industries (EVI – Research Report), Lucas Hal, sold shares of EVI for $47.63K.

Based on EVI Industries’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $57.88 million and quarterly net profit of $518K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $55.68 million and had a net profit of $580K. The company has a one-year high of $33.86 and a one-year low of $13.79. EVI’s market cap is $387 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 564.50.

EVI Industries, Inc. sells, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment. It designs and plans turn-key laundry, dry cleaning, and boiler systems. The firm also provides installation and maintenance services to its customers. EVI Industries was founded on June 13, 1963 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.