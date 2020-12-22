A Director at Evertec (NYSE: EVTC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Evertec (EVTC – Research Report), Frank D’angelo, sold shares of EVTC for $818.4K.

Following Frank D’angelo’s last EVTC Sell transaction on February 25, 2019, the stock climbed by 12.3%. In addition to Frank D’angelo, 5 other EVTC executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Evertec’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $137 million and quarterly net profit of $34.46 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $119 million and had a net profit of $24.75 million. The company has a one-year high of $42.35 and a one-year low of $18.21. Currently, Evertec has an average volume of 330.06K.

The insider sentiment on Evertec has been negative according to 47 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

EVERTEC, Inc. engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring. The Merchant Acquiring segment offers services to merchants of all sizes, enabling them to accept all types of electronic payments. The Business Solutions segment comprises bank processing, network hosting and management, information technology professional services, business process outsourcing, item processing, cash processing, and fulfillment. EVERTEC was founded on April 1, 2004 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.