A Director at Ethan Allen (NYSE: ETD) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Ethan Allen (ETD – Research Report), James B. Carlson, sold shares of ETD for $430.2K.

Following James B. Carlson’s last ETD Sell transaction on November 19, 2018, the stock climbed by 9.1%. This is Carlson’s first Sell trade following 10 Buy transactions.

Based on Ethan Allen’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $182 million and quarterly net profit of $20.15 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $151 million and had a net profit of $9.35 million. The company has a one-year high of $32.15 and a one-year low of $15.96. ETD’s market cap is $615 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.70.

The insider sentiment on Ethan Allen has been positive according to 18 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale, and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents. The Retail segment sells home furnishings and accents to consumers through a network of company operated design centers. Ethan Allen Interiors was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.