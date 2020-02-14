A Director at Esco Technologies (NYSE: ESE) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Esco Technologies (ESE – Research Report), James Stolze, sold shares of ESE for $2.08M.

In addition to James Stolze, one other ESE executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $107.10 and a one-year low of $65.69. ESE’s market cap is $2.7B and the company has a P/E ratio of 36.79. Currently, Esco Technologies has an average volume of 159.63K.

The insider sentiment on Esco Technologies has been negative according to 17 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

ESCO Technologies, Inc. is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.