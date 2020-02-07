A Director at Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ: EQBK) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Equity Bancshares (EQBK – Research Report), Sorensen Harvey, bought shares of EQBK for $13.52K.

Following Sorensen Harvey R’s last EQBK Buy transaction on June 12, 2019, the stock climbed by 2.5%. Following this transaction Sorensen Harvey R’s holding in the company was increased by 1.02% to a total of $1.39 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $34.40 and a one-year low of $22.75. Currently, Equity Bancshares has an average volume of 50.00K. EQBK’s market cap is $431.2M and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.18.

Starting in September 2019, EQBK received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Equity Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. It also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.