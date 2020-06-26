A Director at Epizyme (NASDAQ: EPZM) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Epizyme (EPZM – Research Report), David Mott, bought shares of EPZM for $994.2K.

This recent transaction increases David Mott’s holding in the company by 48.63% to a total of $3.13 million. Following David Mott’s last EPZM Buy transaction on June 28, 2019, the stock climbed by 4.0%.

The company has a one-year high of $27.82 and a one-year low of $9.74.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.57, reflecting a -43.5% downside. Five different firms, including Citigroup and Jefferies, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $440K worth of EPZM shares and purchased $994.2K worth of EPZM shares. The insider sentiment on Epizyme has been negative according to 41 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

David Mott’s trades have generated a -0.5% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Epizyme, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer. The firm also develops pinometostat for genetically defined acute leukemia, and EZM8266 for sickle cell disease. The company was founded by Robert Horvitz and Zhang Yi on November 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.