A Director at Epam Systems (NYSE: EPAM) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Epam Systems (EPAM – Research Report), Ronald Vargo, sold shares of EPAM for $337.2K.

Following Ronald Vargo’s last EPAM Sell transaction on December 03, 2019, the stock climbed by 23.0%. In addition to Ronald Vargo, 14 other EPAM executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Epam Systems’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $651 million and quarterly net profit of $85.57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $521 million and had a net profit of $60.75 million. The company has a one-year high of $248.27 and a one-year low of $151.97. Currently, Epam Systems has an average volume of 529.63K.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $250.56, reflecting a -9.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Epam Systems has been negative according to 84 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ronald Vargo's trades have generated a 2.0% average return based on past transactions.

EPAM Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. The firm’s services include product research, customer experience design, and prototyping. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.