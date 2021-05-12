A Director at Enpro (NYSE: NPO) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Enpro (NPO – Research Report), Felix Brueck, bought shares of NPO for $20.58K.

Following Felix Brueck’s last NPO Buy transaction on May 10, 2016, the stock climbed by 49.1%. Following this transaction Felix Brueck’s holding in the company was increased by 9.05% to a total of $246.3K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $96.16 and a one-year low of $37.53. NPO’s market cap is $1.91 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.50. Currently, Enpro has an average volume of 104.95K.

Starting in June 2020, NPO received 13 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Enpro has been positive according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

EnPro Industries, Inc. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Products, Engineered Products and Power Systems. The Sealing Products segment is involved in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of sealing products, which includes metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets, dynamic seals, and compression packing. It includes Garlock, Technetics and Stemco divisions. The Engineered Products segment produces self-lubricating, non-rolling metal-polymer, solid polymer, and filament wound bearing products, aluminum blocks for hydraulic applications and precision engineered components and lubrication systems for reciprocating compressors. The Power Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells and services heavy-duty, medium-speed diesel, natural gas and dual fuel reciprocating engines. The company was founded on January 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.