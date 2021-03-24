A Director at Englobal (NASDAQ: ENG) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Englobal (ENG – Research Report), David Gent, sold shares of ENG for $102.4K.

This is Gent’s first Sell trade following 3 Buy transactions. Following David Gent’s last ENG Sell transaction on June 02, 2014, the stock climbed by 1.2%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $9.40 and a one-year low of $0.58. Currently, Englobal has an average volume of 888.02K. ENG’s market cap is $129 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -257.30.

David Gent’s trades have generated a 13.0% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ENGlobal Corp. provides engineering and professional services principally to the energy sector throughout the United States and internationally. It operates through the following business segments: Engineering, Procurement, Construction Management, and Automation Engineering & Integration. The Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management segment provides consulting services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering as well as inspection, construction management, mechanical integrity, field support, quality assurance, plant asset management and related project services to the midstream and downstream sectors. The Automation Engineering & Integration segment provides engineering services related to the design, fabrication and implementation of process distributed control and analyser systems, advanced automated data gathering, information technology and electrical projects primarily to the energy industry throughout the United States as well as a specific project in Russia and Kazakhstan. The company was founded by William A. Coskey in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.