A Director at Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE: EPAC) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC – Research Report), James E. Ferland, bought shares of EPAC for $90.45K.

Following this transaction James E. Ferland’s holding in the company was increased by 13.44% to a total of $742.7K. This is Ferland’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on BW back in March 2015

The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 465.67. The company has a one-year high of $27.94 and a one-year low of $13.28. Currently, Enerpac Tool Group has an average volume of 308.30K.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets. The Engineered Components and Systems segment focuses on system critical position and motion control systems, ropes, cables and umbilicals and other customized industrial components to various vehicles, construction, agricultural and other niche markets. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI.