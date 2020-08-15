A Director at Endologix (Other OTC: ELGXQ) is Selling Shares

On August 14, a Director at Endologix (ELGXQ – Research Report), Gregory Waller, sold shares of ELGXQ for $2,290.

In addition to Gregory Waller, 5 other ELGXQ executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $6.22 and a one-year low of $0.06. Currently, Endologix has an average volume of 438.11K.

The insider sentiment on Endologix has been negative according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Endologix, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and trade of medical devices for the treatment of aortic disorders such as abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA). Its products include AFX Endovascular AAA System, Nellix and Ovation. The company was founded in March 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.