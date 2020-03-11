A Director at Emerson Electric Company (NYSE: EMR) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Emerson Electric Company (EMR – Research Report), Arthur F. Golden, bought shares of EMR for $257.3K.

Following this transaction Arthur F. Golden’s holding in the company was increased by 6.5% to a total of $4.41 million.

Based on Emerson Electric Company’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.15 billion and quarterly net profit of $326 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.15 billion and had a net profit of $465 million. The company has a one-year high of $78.38 and a one-year low of $49.77. EMR’s market cap is $32.95B and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.38.

Six different firms, including Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Emerson Electric Company has been negative according to 45 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Emerson Electric Co. engages in the provision of measurement and analytical instrumentation; industrial valves & equipment; process control systems, tools & appliance solutions for customers in a range of industrial, commercial and consumer markets.