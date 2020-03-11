A Director at Element Solutions (NYSE: ESI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Element Solutions (ESI – Research Report), Ian Ashken, bought shares of ESI for $446K.

This recent transaction increases Ian Ashken’s holding in the company by 9.11% to a total of $5.47 million. In addition to Ian Ashken, one other ESI executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ESI’s market cap is $2.31B and the company has a P/E ratio of 23.81. The company has a one-year high of $12.74 and a one-year low of $8.16.

The insider sentiment on Element Solutions has been positive according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Element Solutions, Inc. is a specialty chemical company, which engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the Electronics; and Industrial & Specialty segments.