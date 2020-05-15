A Director at Echostar (NASDAQ: SATS) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Echostar (SATS – Research Report), Mike Schroeder, sold shares of SATS for $134.8K.

Based on Echostar’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $466 million and GAAP net loss of -$54,295,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $454 million and had a net profit of $14.2 million. The company has a one-year high of $46.74 and a one-year low of $25.23. Currently, Echostar has an average volume of 217.03K.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband services to home and small office customers and network technologies, managed services, and communication solutions. The ESS segment owns and leases in-orbit satellites and licenses to lease capacity on a full time and occasional use. The company was founded by Charlie William Ergen, Candy Ergen, and James DeFranco in 1980 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.