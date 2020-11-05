A Director at Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ: ECHO) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Echo Global Logistics (ECHO – Research Report), Matthew Wagner Ferguson, sold shares of ECHO for $364.5K.

Based on Echo Global Logistics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $691 million and quarterly net profit of $6.82 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $561 million and had a net profit of $4.84 million. The company has a one-year high of $30.52 and a one-year low of $14.17. ECHO’s market cap is $755 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 113.20.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.00, reflecting a -11.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Echo Global Logistics has been negative according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services, delivered on a proprietary technology platform serving the transportation and logistics needs of its clients. It also focuses on transportation with arrangements truckload and less than truck load carriers, and also offers small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, expedited and international transportation services. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P. Lefkofsky in January 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.