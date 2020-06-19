A Director at Ebix (NASDAQ: EBIX) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Ebix (EBIX – Research Report), Neil Eckert, sold shares of EBIX for $239.2K.

Following Neil Eckert’s last EBIX Sell transaction on March 25, 2020, the stock climbed by 8.5%. This is Eckert’s first Sell trade following 3 Buy transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $51.93 and a one-year low of $8.75. Currently, Ebix has an average volume of 663.77K. EBIX’s market cap is $734 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.60.

The insider sentiment on Ebix has been positive according to 18 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ebix, Inc. engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following products and services: Exchanges; Broker P&C Systems; Risk Compliance Solutions; and Carrier P&C systems. The Exchange include data exchanges in the area of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and P&C insurance. The Broker P&C Systems focuses in the design and deplyment of back-end systems for international P&C insurance brokers who are seeking a worldwide system solution. The Risk Complaince Solutions involves in the domain intensive project management, time and material based consulting engagements to clients across the world, the creation and tracking of certificates of insurance issued in the United States and Australian markets, the provision of claims adjudication and settlement, call center, and back office support. The Carrier P&C systems gives back-end systems for P&C insurance companies. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in John Creek, GA.