A Director at Eagle Pharmaceuticals is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX – Research Report), Steven Ratoff, exercised options to buy 2,340 EGRX shares at $8.78 a share, for a total transaction value of $20.55K. The options were close to expired and Steven Ratoff retained stocks.

Following this transaction Steven Ratoff’s holding in the company was increased by 13% to a total of $816.4K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $49.92 million and quarterly net profit of $8.06 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $48.26 million and had a net profit of $1.01 million. The company has a one-year high of $56.16 and a one-year low of $36.48. Currently, Eagle Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 87.20K.

Steven Ratoff’s trades have generated a -21.8% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the provision of injectable products. Its products include argatroban, ryanodex, docetaxel injection, non-alcohol formulation and bendeka. The company was founded by Scott L. Tarriff on January 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.